Kebab franchise firm in liquidation

A QUEENSLAND company set up to franchise the popular Sunshine Kebabs fast-food chain has gone into liquidation but it's business as usual for the outlets which continue to trade.

Underwood-based Sunshine Kebabs Franchising Australia, which was established in 2011, was wound up after the Federal Court in Victora appointed Mitchell Herrett, of RSM Australia Partners in Brisbane, as liquidator on Friday.

According to the Sunshine Kebabs website, there are about 40 outlets in Queensland, NSW and Victoria. Sunshine Kebab stores in Bundaberg, Wynnum, Brisbane City, Browns Plains and Underwood were among the stores continuing to trade as usual yesterday.

Sunshine Kebabs Franchising Australia director Murat Coskun said the company had not been trading for several years and the licensing of the Sunshine Kebabs name was handled by a family trust. He said the retailing market remained tough and unfortunately franchising had not worked for the chain.

Mr Herrett said the liquidation was in its early stages and the financial situation of the company was not clear. Mr Herrett said the director has assured him Sunshine Kebabs Franchising Australia had ceased trading some time ago and there was no relationship with the stores operating under the Sunshine Kebabs name.

Business as usual at Sunshine Kebabs in Brisbane’s Myer Centre

Kursat Dogan, who owns the Browns Plains and Myer Centre outlets in Brisbane's CBD and is the brother-in-law of Mr Coskun, said his stores had not been Sunshine Kebabs franchises for three years but continued to trade under that name. Another store owner said his franchise agreement had ended last year and he had not renewed it.

Mr Coskun also was director of another company, Sunshine Kebabs Franchising, that operated up to eight kebab shops and was put into liquidation in 2012. Mr Coskun told the liquidator at the time that the operation had been adversely affected by the global financial crisis and the company had to close stores and settle with a number of landlords.

Sunshine Kebabs in the Myer Centre

The company ceased operating in 2012 and following a debt recovery action by the Australian Taxation Office was put into liquidation.

Mr Coskun told Australian Business News in 2014 that he had plans to grow the Sunshine Kebab franchise into a 300-store chain within the next five years.

The chain began as an independent family-run kebab shop in the early 2000s when Mr Coskun was working there part time while studying.