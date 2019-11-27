Menu
Bundaberg shouldn't expect rain anytime soon.
Sunshine Coast storm warning to do little for dry Bundaberg

Crystal Jones
by
27th Nov 2019 1:03 PM
SEVERE storms with the chance of winds gusting to 90km/h and large hail are forecast for the Sunshine Coast later today, but that will do little for dry Bundaberg. 

A spokeswoman from the Bureau of Meteorology said while the Sunshine Coast storm would likely move in a northerly direction, there was no indication it would come as far as Bundaberg. 

The Sunshine Coast storm warning has been triggered by a southerly change moving up the coast.

The best chance of rain in the region is possible from an easterly change from early next week, but nothing is guaranteed, with potential for rain currently sitting to the south and west of Bundaberg. 

