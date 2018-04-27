Cop bashing accused to start new year in jail

UPDATE: A man accused of bashing a Coast police officer will start the new year in jail after a brief court mention this morning.

Keven Drew De Vroom, 45, did not apply for bail when his matters were heard through a telephone link to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

His charges of serious assault of police, stealing, speeding, unlicensed driving and failing to remain at a scene as well as drug and weapons offences were adjourned by Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford until January 15 for next mention.

EARLIER: A man has handed himself into police after he allegedly punched and kicked an officer in the head on the Sunshine Coast.

Keven de Vroom, 45, was driving along Maleny-Montville Road in Balmoral Ridge on December 22 when he was intercepted by police.

When he was pulled over, police allege he "became hostile and assaulted a male sergeant in the head a number of times" before trying to choke him.

The officer deployed his OC spray and taser in the midst of the attack, but de Vroom allegedly fled the scene.

The 47-year-old male sergeant was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.

Police confirmed on Wednesday night that de Vroom had "self-presented" at Maroochydore Police Station.

de Vroom has been charged with a string of offences, including serious assault occasioning bodily harm, stealing, producing dangerous drugs, driving a motor vehicle without a license and authority required to possess explosives.

He is expected to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.