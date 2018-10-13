Sunshine Coast has the second-wettest place in Queensland

DOWNPOUR: Noosa Heads copped the second-highest rainfall total in the state, with 158mm in just 24 hours. The rest of the Sunshine Coast felt little reprieve from the deluge, recording between 50-100mm.

NOOSA Heads is the second-wettest place in Queensland right now with a "stand-out" 158mm of rain since 9am yesterday.

Surrounding suburbs Tewantin and Eumundi each received 107mm in the 24 hours to 9am today, and the remainder of the Sunshine Coast copped between 50 to 100mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph said the drenching would continue through today with a mix of showers and rain dropping 50 to 70mm across the Sunshine Coast region.

Mr Joseph said a thunderstorm is possible later today, but rain would begin to ease tomorrow with 10 to 20mm forecast for Sunday.

Noosa's 24-hour rainfall tips its total for the week to 215mm, which Mr Joseph said was "quite a drenching" early in the storm season.

A number of weather and marine warnings are current for the Sunshine Coast as the deluge continues, and the Bureau is on flood watch for the river catchments from the Sunshine Coast north to Gladstone.

Mr Joseph said the bureau had not yet observed any major river rises, given the catchments had been so dry.

The bureau has issued a strong wind warning for Sunshine Coast waters today and tomorrow as the combination of an upper level trough, lower level trough and moist south-east winds delivers the wild weather.

A hazardous surf warning is issued for tomorrow as dangerous conditions are expected for rock fishers, boaters and swimmers.

Mr Joseph said the Coast waters were already experiencing significant swells which were expected to increase into the evening today and continue into Sunday.

"On the Sunshine Coast waters' forecast, we have got a strong wind warning up to 25knot to 30knot (55km/h) winds and seas up to 3m today and tomorrow," Mr Joseph said.

"Swells are going up to 2m to 3m by this evening, southeast to east swells, so that's quite significant.

"We expect a very deep trough and a lower pressure system to develop off the Fraser Coast and track offshore of the Sunshine Coast today and for the next 24 hours, and that's also going to be another factor in the winds offshore and swells."

Surf Life Saving Queensland advises:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a life jacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

Significant 24-hour rainfalls to 9am: