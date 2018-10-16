Kochie’s slavery joke shocks Sunrise panel
SUNRISE co-host David Koch left his co-stars visibly stunned on-air this morning when he made a reference to slavery during a news item about Jamaican-born athlete Usain Bolt.
Koch was on a panel alongside co-host Sam Armytage, newsreader Natalie Barr and sports reporter Mark Beretta as Baretta read out a story about sporting great Bolt possibly being headhunted from his current position at the Central Coast Mariners Football Club.
"So the Mariners sell him for money, they make a lot of money out of it?" asked Koch.
"It's a win-win: You keep him, great. You sell him, so be it. That's the tough world of professional football," said Beretta.
"Who said slavery was over - anyway. No," said Koch, stumbling over his words before quickly changing topic.
The cameras soon cut away from the host - but not before the rest of the panel reacted to Koch's clanger:
The unfortunate comment didn't go unnoticed by Sunrise viewers:
"Who said slavery was over?"— Weh Yeoh (@wmyeoh) October 15, 2018
This is what Kochie had to say about the transfer of one of the world's greatest athletes, Usain Bolt, on Sunrise this morning. #sun7
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/0uHr3QhzKR
Just watched 10 seconds of @sunriseon7 and Kochie nearly blurted out some kind of slavery joke? What the hell dude?— generic doe (@genericjoesmith) October 15, 2018
Did Koshie REALLY attempt to make a slavery joke, on the back of a Usain Bolt story? #genuinequestion #its2018 #waytotakehumanrightsbacktocenturiespast #idiot #sunrise @sunrise7— Susie Thompson (@susewithhernews) October 15, 2018
News.com.au has contacted Sunrise for comment.