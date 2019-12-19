Sunny’s safe as Pine Creek fire rages on

SAFE AND SECURE: Pine Creek resident Jessie Haywood with her pony Sunny at the Bundaberg recreational precinct stables.

SAFE AND SECURE: Pine Creek resident Jessie Haywood with her pony Sunny at the Bundaberg recreational precinct stables.

THANKS to the generosity of friends and strangers, Jessie Haywood’s horse Sunny is out of harm’s way.

Pine Creek residents Tahni Woods and Jessie have taken advantage of the Bundaberg Regional Council’s offer to house their horse while raging fires threaten the area.

Ms Woods said initially they were looking at the backyard of their relatives to move little Sunny to, but thankfully the offer at the recreational precinct came through.

Without a float, she said it was through word of mouth and local generosity that they were able to get the horse to safety.

Jessie said they didn’t want Sunny to have to deal with the smoke or become scared because of the fire near Pine Creek.

She said the horse was liking his stable at the recreation precinct.

Taking in some breakfast for Sunny yesterday morning, Jessie said he would probably stay at there a few more nights.

Dropping him off the night before, she said it was sad because she didn’t want to leave him and he followed her to the door. Ms Woods said it had been a crazy couple of days out at Pine Creek, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees on their veranda on the day the fire broke out.

Living within the exclusion zone, Ms Woods said they had packed everything up and were ready to go, all they had to do was put their cats and little dog in the car, should conditions worsen.

She said she was thankful for the opportunity to house Sunny away from the fires, and her heart went out to all the crews working tirelessly to protect people and property.

For anyone looking to move their horses to safety, Ms Woods said you simply had to ring the council on your way into town and they would provide you with a stable number.

Another haven for animals during this spate of bushfires is Splitters Farm.

Opening their gates to the communities in need, the local farm took to social media yesterday.

“As Bundaberg burns, please don’t leave it too late to get your animals out,” the post read.

“Stock become more and more distressed and difficult to load as a fire approaches and as smoke gets thicker.

“We are currently providing a temporary safe haven to stock and pets affected so please pm us if you need somewhere safe for your beloved pets until the threat of fire has passed — our prayers and thoughts are with you.”