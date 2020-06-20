Menu
Wet weather along the Bargara beaches this morning.
Sunny skies to replace the clouds next week

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
20th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
OVERCAST skies and a chance of showers might dampen your weekend plans but next week the sun will be shining.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Mackworth said the weekend ­temperatures would be sitting at a maximum of 23C and a minimum of about 13C ­before a cool change on Tuesday.

He said the cloud cover was expected to continue to stream in from the coast until Sunday.

“We will see the trough move across the east coast on Sunday with dry, cool air following it, which should whip away the cloud cover and showers on the coast,” Mr Mackworth said.

“On Tuesday and into next week we will be seeing the minimum and maximum temperatures dropping a few degrees.

“The minimums will drop five degrees to be at 7C and max temperatures will drop about three degrees to be at about 21C.”

Winds will slightly increase on Saturday but will ease on Sunday.

So far this month Bundaberg has had 24.2mm of rain.

On average, Bundaberg ordinarily receives an average of 52.3mm of rain.

