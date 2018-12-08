Sunny outlook: The key driver revealed for Bundy real estate

BEACH HOUSE: The owners of this Bargara property are seeking offers over $769,000. INSET: Charlie Winten.

BEACH HOUSE: The owners of this Bargara property are seeking offers over $769,000. INSET: Charlie Winten. realestate.com.au

IT'S a sunny outlook for Bundaberg's property market, as the latest real estate figures identify solar investment as one of the key factors powering the local economy.

The Real Estate Industry of Queensland report for the quarter to the end of September highlights the need for business and infrastructure investment in the Bundaberg region to encourage more residents to enter the property market.

And with hundreds of millions of solar infrastructure already under construction or in the pipeline, REIQ suggests it could be this key sector that provides such a boost.

"The Bundaberg house market has been a steady performer for the past year, with the annual median sale price holding at $285,000 in September 2017 and September this year,” it states.

"The outlook of the residential property market in Bundaberg is steady as the employment market remains subdued.

"The Bundaberg residential property market has generally been a steady performer for the past decade, clearly indicating that the regional economy is in need of business and infrastructure investment to promote property ownership.”

Last month the NewsMail reported solar farming continued to be a growth industry, with six projects valued at more than $755 million either approved or before Bundaberg Regional Council for assessment.

At the time, the council's planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the projects were valued between $75 million and $210 million each and were set to generate a combined 443.8 megawatts - enough to power well in excess of 300,000 homes.

They're impressive numbers and it's the construction jobs and infrastructure investment of these projects that's caught the attention of REIQ.

"One of the key sectors adding significant infrastructure investment ... is renewable energy generation,” its report identified.

"Construction work of the $210m Childers Solar Farm commenced in early 2018 and is expected to continue for about 12 months.

"The solar farm will cover about 180 hectares and comprise roughly 400,000 solar photovoltaic modules.

"The $150 million Kent Tobin Road Solar Farm is under development application since August this year. The project will create 100 jobs during construction.”

Other key data from REIQ shows that while house prices have taken a small hit most recently, the past five years have seen an increase of 3.3 per cent.

"The quarterly median sale price fell 5.2 per cent, from $290,000 in June 2018 to $275,000 in September 2018,” it states.

"Despite the quarterly median price fall, the house market was steady over the past 12 months, with the annual median house price holding steady at $285,000.

"Looking at the five-year data, the house market increased 3.3 per cent, from $276,000 in September 2013 to $285,000 in September this year.”

Standout growth suburbs were Woodgate and Burnett Heads, recording double-digit median price growth in the range of 15 and 18.2 per cent.