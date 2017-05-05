Sunny days here again as flower farm bounces back

BUSY SEASON: Iane Giotti, Katrin Rosse and Sarah Thiboutot at Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd.

"A FEW weeks ago ... this crop was underwater,” Katrin Rosse said yesterday.

A month ago, she and her colleagues at Robertson Flower Farm were counting the cost in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Owner Adam Robertson was in despair at his lost sunflower crop.

But four weeks on, the business is bouncing back, just in time for the lead-up to Mother's Day.

IN BLOOM: Sarah Thiboutot picks sunflowers at Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd. Eliza Goetze

"We're getting on top of it now - the new crop for Mother's Day is looking good and the little crop for after that is looking nice as well,” Mr Robertson said.

"From here on in it's looking good. We're happy.”

While chrysanthemums were always a popular traditional choice for the day, lilies and sunflowers were also in hot demand, he said.

IN BLOOM: Iane Giotti picks sunflowers at Robertson Flower Farm on Bargara Rd. Eliza Goetze

Mr Robertson grows about 20ha of flowers, equating to 1.5-2 tonnes picked every year.

Bundaberg growers capture a winter market, taking over when it is too cold to grow down south.

"We're producing field crops which are hardier in the vase than glasshouse stuff down south - the colours are more vibrant, the stems are stronger,” Mr Robertson said.

BOUNCING BACK: Robertson Flower Farm's Katrin Rosse. Eliza Goetze

Today also marks the beginning of lily season at Robertson Flower Farm.

The stall on Bargara Rd will be open next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as every Friday for the popular Fridays Flower Hit.

Keep up with what's on offer at www.facebook.com/RobertsonFlowerFarm.