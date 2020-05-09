Sunnies, face wash among items allegedly stolen from chemist

Police believe this man may be able to help with their inquiries into a stealing offence on May 5.

BUNDABERG police officers are calling for the public’s help in a stealing investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 11.30am on Tuesday, a male person has allegedly stolen a number of items from a chemist on Bourbong St.

“These items include a pair of sunglasses, face wash and foot care products valued at over $70,” she said.

“The male is described as early to mid 30s, caucasian, large build, slight facial hair, wearing a grey jumper, black cap, black shorts and runners.”

Sen Const Duncan said police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the male pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If anyone has any information in relation to this person pictured or the matter contact police on Police Link 131 444 or Crime Stopper 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number:

QP2000927216