Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe this man may be able to help with their inquiries into a stealing offence on May 5.
Police believe this man may be able to help with their inquiries into a stealing offence on May 5.
News

Sunnies, face wash among items allegedly stolen from chemist

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
9th May 2020 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG police officers are calling for the public’s help in a stealing investigation.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 11.30am on Tuesday, a male person has allegedly stolen a number of items from a chemist on Bourbong St.

“These items include a pair of sunglasses, face wash and foot care products valued at over $70,” she said.

“The male is described as early to mid 30s, caucasian, large build, slight facial hair, wearing a grey jumper, black cap, black shorts and runners.”

Sen Const Duncan said police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the male pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

If anyone has any information in relation to this person pictured or the matter contact police on Police Link 131 444 or Crime Stopper 1800 333 000 and quote the police reference number:

QP2000927216

bundaberg police cctv police investigation qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chamber urges caution amid Stage 1 restriction easing

        premium_icon Chamber urges caution amid Stage 1 restriction easing

        News NEXT weekend gatherings of a maximum of 10 people in a public space will be permitted.

        Police urge travellers to buckle up on road

        premium_icon Police urge travellers to buckle up on road

        News In the central police region there were seven fatalities in April.

        Duo keeps turtles nests safe

        premium_icon Duo keeps turtles nests safe

        News In a continued effort to help protect the turtles at Mon Repos, Rocky the fox...

        Gratitude shown to mothers in bunches of blooms

        premium_icon Gratitude shown to mothers in bunches of blooms

        News TOMORROW people around the country will celebrate the special women in their lives...