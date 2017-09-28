Sunken catamaran still in trouble

Nearly a week after three men were forced to swim for their lives to safety after the catamaran they were in started to sink is yet to be salvaged.

A crew from Marine Rescue Hervey Bay headed out on Thursday to collect debris from the 17-metre vessel after it sunk last week.

A salvage operator is expected to head to the area to collect the remainder of the vessel next week.

power catamaran sunk off the coast of Fraser Island in the early hours of Friday morning.

Marine Rescue Hervey Bay was called just north of Coongul Point on the western side of the island just after 1.30am.

Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said three men from the Gold Coast were on-board when the cat started filling with water.

The men managed to get off the vessel and swim to Fraser Island mainland before rescue crews arrived.