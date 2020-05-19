Sunflowers brighten up Covid countryside
A SEA of sunflowers could be a thing of the future in Coalstoun Lakes, if their irrigation scheme eventuates, according to one North Burnett farmer.
Vibrant shades of yellow popped up across the Coalstoun Lakes countryside at the start of May, thanks to an early bloom of sunflowers.
The McNaughton family saw their sunflowers grow two weeks ago, after taking a chance on planting them following the downpour in the last few months.
Sadly the aesthetic has passed for the year, with the photos taken at the start of May.
Peter McNaughton believes it could've been a higher yield for the season if their dryland crops had a secure access to water.
"If we could secure water from Paradise Dam as part of the Coalstoun Lakes irrigation scheme, the yield potential would be dramatically increased," he said.
"Our long-term viability would be secured for future generations to come."
The McNaughtons initially planted 75 acres worth of sunflowers on their farm in 2018, with one three acre paddock dedicated to a friend's baby who sadly passed away at birth.
A donation was made from the profits of that crop to the Stillborn Foundation Australia that year.
Even though it wasn't a strong harvest this year, their son Luke was excited to become a beekeeper yet again during the season.
"We do have a few bee hives, and he's pretty keen on them, and he likes to get down there and put the bee suit on," he said.