Sunday trade could take off in Bundy

CHANGE COMING: Some Bundy businesses stay shut on Sundays because of penalty rates, according to the president of the city's chamber of commerce.

SUNDAY penalty rates will be reduced for Bundaberg workers in the retail, hospitality, fast food and pharmacy industries as union groups warn some workers could lose up to $6000 a year.

Employees across those industries will have their penalty rates cut by 25% to 50% after the Fair Work Commission handed down its long-awaited decision yesterday.

The FWC acknowledged the changes would cause hardship to some workers.

But Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a great outcome for the region and could see more small local small businesses open on Sunday.

"A lot of businesses in Bundaberg stay shut on Sunday because it's too expensive,” he said.

Mr Morgan said ultimately the reduction in penalty rates would lead to more job opportunities in Bundaberg and boost in the economy.

"Whether that's a worker who gets extended hours or it opens up a new opportunity for a new employee, either way it's a positive step,” he said.

"From the point of tourism, visitors to our area struggle to find a cafe or shop open on a Sunday afternoon so it will impact trade,” he said.

Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee said she would love to see penalty rates scrapped entirely and have the base rate raised.

"If they do that and scrap penalty awards - just for cash flow and budgeting for small business owners it would be great,” she said.

"We live in a society today where everyone expects you to be open every day.”

Asked if Bundaberg small businesses would be more inclined to trade on Sunday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said that was a decision for business owners.

"However, I have had many conversations with local business owners who have told me penalty rates were a major influence on whether they opened on a Sunday or not,” Mr Pitt said.

Changes to public holiday penalty rates will take effect on July 1.

The FWC has not yet decided when the Sunday rate cuts should come into effect, but said it should be within a year.

PENALTY RATES

Full-time and part-time

Retail: 200% down to 150%

Hospitality: 175% down to 150%

Fast-food (level 1): 150% down to 125%

Pharmacy: 200% down to 150%

Casual

Retail: 200% down to 175%

Hospitality: No change

Fast-food (level 1): 175% down to 150%

Pharmacy: 200% down to 175%