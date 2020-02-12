Sunday football is back in the BRL

Past Brothers players Tyla Hodge, Logan Tanzer (20) and Ben Kuskey embrace each other after the game as Nathan Moore and coach Steve Plath celebrate their premiership success. The competition will be played on two day, Saturday and Sunday, during the season this year.

LEAGUE: The clubs and the Bundaberg Rugby League have come to a compromise with what day football is played this season.

The NewsMail can reveal the A-grade will be played on both Saturday and Sunday this year to compliment all parties.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland wanted most games on Sunday to avoid clashes with other sports but the clubs wanted Saturday to allow their players time off.

The season will officially start on March 28 and be contested over 15 rounds with each of the A-grade sides playing each other three times.

Rounds one to five will be held on Saturday as will rounds 11 to 15.

The ones in the middle will be held on Sunday, from round six to 10.

The grand final will also be on a Sunday on August 30.

The other finals games will be held on Saturday.

Ireland said he hoped the changes would allow fans to go to games during the season.

The chairman also revealed times for games would start earlier with the last A-grade game on Saturday to be held at 5.30pm and the last on Sunday to be held at 3.30pm.

This was to allow fans, club members and players to get home earlier in the night.

Head online for a full draw of the season or pick up tomorrow’s paper.