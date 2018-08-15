Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

PLANS UNDERWAY: Suncorp will relocate from the CBD with new concept plans for the store

SUNCORP is packing up shop in the Bundy CBD and relocating to a new space in the Hinkler Central shopping centre.

The new store will be a one-stop-shop for the community's financial needs as well as offering convenience with nearby retail and supermarket stores in the centre.

Suncorp regional manager Barbara Stegeman said the move would combine Suncorp and Apia Bundaberg stores to cover a wide range of needs in one location.

"We're making financial solutions simpler and more accessible, with new store features including education workshops, kid's zone, an open layout with new meeting spaces, and the latest in self-service banking technology,” Ms Stegeman said.

Hinkler Central centre manager Renee Pukallus said the centre was pleased to welcome the new-concept store.

The new Suncorp location will open September 25.