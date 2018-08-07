Heavyweight battle to decide Horn-Mundine venue

The proposed Horn-Mundine fights has a State of Origin feel to it.

The proposed Horn-Mundine fights has a State of Origin feel to it.

SUNCORP Stadium is under siege as the venue for the Jeff Horn-Anthony Mundine bout in November, with interstate rivals entering the fight to rob Brisbane of the big event.

A crowd of 51,000 people saw Horn beat Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp last year.

Mundine, however, is keen to fight in Sydney, where most of his career has been based.

Horn's manager, Glenn Rushton, says the venue will be decided by government support.

"It's quite simple - if the Queensland Government decides to back the fight as they did for the Pacquiao bout it will be in Brisbane,'' he said.

"If the support isn't there it could go to New South Wales or even South Australia.''

Horn is training toward a tentative date of Saturday, November 17 as Mundine advisers Emaid Dib and Tristan Hay evaluate interstate venues.

Jeff Horn is intent on getting another world title shot. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP

Hay, who has a long association with the NSW State of Origin side, brokered the deal with Adelaide Oval for the Anthony Mundine-Danny Green rematch last year. It drew a crowd of nearly 30,000.

The Mundine and Horn teams are close to reaching an agreement for the fight but Rushton is remaining firm over a 70kg weight limit for the bout.

Mundine had been pushing for a 71kg limit, saying he could no longer fight at the lighter weight, but Rushton says that detail is "non-negotiable''.

"We have already conceded a lot to Anthony and his team,'' Rushton said.

"We have agreed to a 50/50 split and to the fight being a co-promotion rather than our promoter Dean Lonergan staging the event alone.

"But we are not budging on the 70kg. Anthony agreed to that at the start of negotiations before changing his mind, but we are staying firm.

"Jeff is already coming up from 66kg so he is giving away a lot of size to start with.

"We cannot afford to make a mistake with this fight. We are rebuilding Jeff towards becoming world champion again and we are not going to give Anthony the head start he wants.''

Dib, whose brother Billy Dib lost a 12-round decision to American Tevin Farmer in Sydney on Friday in their world super-featherweight title fight, said the teams were close to finalising their agreement.

The two camps met at Glenn Rushton’s Brisbane home. Picture: Annette Dew

He and Rushton nutted out further details over the phone on Monday and both said they were close to shaking hands and announcing that the fight was on with the venue pending.

"Anthony is very confident he can beat Jeff,'' Dib said. "He has already started light training for the fight and we will ensure he has the best preparation of his career.

"He wants his input into the venue and his preference is to fight in Sydney. This could be his last fight and he's looking to go out with a big win over someone who is very highly regarded.''

LIVE Stream Boxing, UFC and MMA on FOX SPORTS. SIGN UP NOW >