Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILD WEATHER: Marilyn Smith discovered a neighbour's shed in her backyard after a storm in November last year.
WILD WEATHER: Marilyn Smith discovered a neighbour's shed in her backyard after a storm in November last year. Mike Knott BUN091117SHED1
Weather

Suncorp reveals Bundy's storm claim hotspot

15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW data from Suncorp shows Kepnock was one of the worst-affected suburbs across Queensland for storm-related claims in 2018.

Kepnock was the worst-hit suburb in the Bundaberg region, with 72 claims lodged throughout the financial year.

Suncorp spokesperson Ashleigh Paterson said it wasn't surprising the Bundaberg region included some of the worst-affected suburbs given the storms that hit the region each year.

Alongside Kepnock, Avenell Heights had 42 claims, Norville 51, Svenssen Heights 39 and Bundaberg North 39.

"There's no denying summer storms are a part of life for people living in Queensland, which means every year we should be prepared," Ms Paterson said.

"As our claims data shows, storms can be unpredictable and no two seasons are the same.

"Now is the time for people to turn their attention to how they can protect their homes, family and neighbourhood for these weather events."

With a large portion of 2017-18 storm season claims being caused by cyclone, flood spoilage, lightning, rain or wind, Ms Paterson strongly encouraged residents to prepare their properties now.

"Past events have proven that early preparation can make a big difference," she said.

"Simple activities like removing debris from around the yard, cleaning gutters and trimming any low-hanging branches can help reduce possible damage during a storm.

"It's also important to update emergency kits and ensure insurance policies are up to date."

kepnock storms suncorp
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    premium_icon Maternity system at ‘crisis’ point

    Parenting Women giving birth in private hospitals has plunged, forcing hospitals to close maternity wards and pushing an extra 27,000 births a year into public hospitals.

    • 15th Dec 2018 6:01 AM
    Crunch time for Class of '18

    premium_icon Crunch time for Class of '18

    News Bundy students ready to find out OP scores

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    premium_icon Accused Bundaberg nightclub rapist on bail

    Crime Court hears woman attacked in toilet

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    New safety addition a hole-in-one for Bundy golfers

    premium_icon New safety addition a hole-in-one for Bundy golfers

    Sport Bundaberg Golf Club receives funding for vital safety upgrades

    • 15th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners