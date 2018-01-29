Suncorp branch closure rankles

UNHAPPY Bundaberg Suncorp Bank customers are threatening to leave the financial institution after it announced the closure of one of its Bundaberg branches.

In a letter to customers, Suncorp Bank said after an "extensive review” it would close the Suncorp branch at Stockland Bundaberg from 4pm, Friday February 23.

It leaves Bundaberg with only one branch at 143 Bourbong St.

A Suncorp spokeswoman said the decision to close the Stockland Bundaberg store was based on a range of factors, including "the alternative services that were available locally”.

"Customers from our Sugarland store will be directed to Bourbong St, and can also continue to do their banking with us online or via the telephone,” she said.

"Our partnership with Australia Post also allows customers to withdraw and deposit money and check account balances from post offices across Australia using a Suncorp card and pin.”

The nearest Post Office is Bundaberg West LPO at Stockland Bundaberg.

Matt Griffiths, who has been a Suncorp Bank customer for about a decade, said he was disappointed but not surprised when he received the letter.

"I thought it was an early bank statement,” Mr Griffiths said.

"It's a shame. I'll be voting with my feet and will probably go with Westpac.”

The Suncorp spokeswoman could not confirm how many staff could lose their jobs or would be affected by the closure but said employees were being consulted on the change and supported.

"Impacted employees have access to employee assistance and training programs, and we're working with them to find new opportunities,” she said.

The closure comes as Suncorp shut its Maryborough branch in September last year as more customers move to online banking.

Suncorp says about 80 per cent of its customers choose to do their banking digitally, with 75 per cent from their mobiles.