Sunbury win as coach advises he won't return next season

FOOTWORK: KSS Jets player Jordan Dowden beats the Sunbury defender in Saturday night's loss in Maryborough. Brendan Bowers

FOOTBALL: The Sunbury Blues will have a new Wide Bay Premier League men's coach in 2020.

Andrew Howlett announced he would be stepping down from the role at the completion of Saturday night's match.

Howlett advised the players during warm-up in their games against the KSS Jets.

The club asked the players to step up in the match as a mark of respect for the job Howlett has done for the club.

They certainly did halting the momentum of the high flying KSS Jets with a 5-3 win.

"It was a great way to finish the season,” Howlett said.

"I wanted to sign the team song with the boys one last time and we did that.”

Howlett will not be lost to the club and will continue to be actively involved in 2020 and beyond.

"I have been coach for three years and it is time for a new voice,” Howlett said.

The KSS Jets are destined for the semi-finals and were aiming to keep building on their recent momentum.

KSS Jets coach Phil Rimmer congratulated Sunbury on their win.

"Sunbury wanted the match more than we did and it showed in the end on the scoreboard,” he said.

Rimmer was critical of his team's defence in the loss.

"Defensively we were not structured in what we did,” Rimmer said.

It was not all doom and gloom with the Hervey Bay team playing well in patches.

"We just dropped in and out of the match,” he said.

In other Wide Bay Premier League results, Bingera secured the minor premiership with a 4-0 victory over Doon Villa. Bingera scored all of their goals in the first half and it was enough to edge out Across the Waves on goal differential.

Across the Waves proved too strong for the Buccaneers with a 5-0 win. United Park Eagles accounted for Granville with a 3-0 win while Brothers Aston Villa defeated United Warriors 9-0.

Across the Waves and Bingera will play each other in the qualifying final next weekend while the KSS Jets and the United Park Eagles will face off in the elimination final.

The KSS Jets are the success story of the 2019 season after finishing last over the past two seasons they have now made the finals.

The Hervey Bay club also qualified for the men's division two final series.

"It is a credit to all who have worked hard over the last few years,” Rimmer said.