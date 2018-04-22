Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARCH ON: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season.
MARCH ON: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season. Matthew McInerney
Soccer

Sunbury secures first win of WBPL season

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Apr 2018 6:30 PM

FOOTBALL: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season with a 4-1 win against United Warriors on Saturday.

Anthony Mollee scored a brace, Ryan Howlett his first senior goal and Jayden Zampech found the net for the first time this season the Blues earned their first full complement of competition points at Hervey Bay Sports Club.

It was the team's first game since March 24 due to Easter and FFA Cup ties, though the result allows the side to move from sixth to fifth on the competition ladder.

United, in their first game since March 17, remain seventh with two losses and a bye.

Doon Villa host United Warriors at Villa Park on Saturday, while Jets host United Park Eagles at Hervey Bay Sports Club. Sunbury will have the bye.

fcsport football sunbury wide bay premier league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Artist captures the spirt of a Bundaberg ANZAC hero

    Artist captures the spirt of a Bundaberg ANZAC hero

    News LIEUTENANT Colonel John 'Jock' Milne, DSO, from Bundaberg, was the commander of the 36th Battalion and one of many faces captured by local artist Ross Driver....

    Class action being explored after Spirit of 1770 sinking

    Class action being explored after Spirit of 1770 sinking

    News John Clayton says the towns should be compensated for lost income.

    PICTURE PERFECT: 27 social snaps from a busy Bundy weekend

    PICTURE PERFECT: 27 social snaps from a busy Bundy weekend

    News Antiques fair, festival of brass and the Shalom markets.

    'Helpless': Woman watches brother's painful, horror death

    'Helpless': Woman watches brother's painful, horror death

    Health Moya Jackson: 'It's really hard to see anyone suffer like that'

    Local Partners