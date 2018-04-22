Sunbury secures first win of WBPL season

MARCH ON: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season.

MARCH ON: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Sunbury secured its first win of the Wide Bay Premier League season with a 4-1 win against United Warriors on Saturday.

Anthony Mollee scored a brace, Ryan Howlett his first senior goal and Jayden Zampech found the net for the first time this season the Blues earned their first full complement of competition points at Hervey Bay Sports Club.

It was the team's first game since March 24 due to Easter and FFA Cup ties, though the result allows the side to move from sixth to fifth on the competition ladder.

United, in their first game since March 17, remain seventh with two losses and a bye.

Doon Villa host United Warriors at Villa Park on Saturday, while Jets host United Park Eagles at Hervey Bay Sports Club. Sunbury will have the bye.