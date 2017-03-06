Sunburn statistics a warning in autumn

Remember to wear sunscreen, even as the seasons change.

JUST because it's Autumn doesn't mean you can't get sunburnt.

Cancer Council is warning against sun safety complacency as the season kicks in, with the latest figures showing 52 per cent of Wide Bay adults and 62 per cent of kids get sunburnt every year.

The newest data from the Preventive Health Survey serves as a warning for locals - with the risk of sun damage and sunburn high in Queensland all year round.

Cancer Council Queensland spokeswoman Katie Clift said locals needed sun protection on most days of the year - regardless of the weather or temperature.

"Whenever the UV Index is three or above, Wide Bay locals need to take sun safety seriously and follow our five recommended sun protective behaviours,” Ms Clift said.

"During Autumn, UV levels will be high from around 8.30am until 4pm - and will reach extreme levels.

Cancer Council encouraged Wide Bay locals to download the SunSmart app, to stay up-to-date with real-time UV levels.