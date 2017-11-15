Sun set to shine as Labor promises solar plan for schools

SUNNY DAYS: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Bundaberg schools will be part of a $97 million solar project.

SCHOOLS will have their day in the sun with a re-elected Palaszczuk Government pledging to install solar on the roofs of 57 schools in the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said state-wide, more than 800 of Queensland's 1239 schools would be included in the $97 million project.

Ms Donaldson took to social media to announce that Bundaberg North State High School would reap the rewards of the cost-saving commitment.

"This is a great initiative of the Labor Government that will save schools thousands of dollars every year,” she said.

"This is clear proof of a government committed to reducing our carbon footprint.”

The roll-out of the solar energy program during the next three years will save $10.2 million a year on energy costs across the state and support up to 300 jobs throughout its roll-out, including jobs for locals.

Education Minister Kate Jones said energy at state schools costs Queensland $57 million every year.

"This program will reduce our maintenance costs and give us valuable funds to invest back into Queensland children,” she said.