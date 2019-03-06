Sun rises on solar in rental market

RENEWABLE: Energy Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham announced Bundaberg was one of three sites to received a State Government rebate trial.

TENANTS and landlords are being encouraged to have the renewable energies conversation, with the potential for both parties to save hundreds in the long-run.

Energy Minister Doctor Anthony Lynham was in Bundaberg yesterday and announced that the Rum City was one of three trial sites selected for a State Government initiative.

Dr Lynham said up to 1000 landlords and their tenants in Bundaberg, Townsville and Gladstone were encouraged to work together with the end result aiming to cut power bills and decrease emissions.

"A typical household could save between $400 and $500 even after a $10 per week rent increase,” he said.

"Queensland has one of the highest solar penetration rates in the world, with solar rooftop panels on one in three households. "This trial is to encourage more renters and landlords to work together in reducing energy consumption through sharing the value of installing solar systems.”

He said the rebate will only be available if the landlord and tenant agree to a fair rent increase, offset with power bill savings.

Tenants Queensland chief executive officer Penny Carr said solar power in rental properties was often overlooked, and encouraged eligible people interested in lowering living expenses to get involved.

The trial in the three locations will end on June 30, 2020, or once the $4 million funding has been allocated.

The property must be a house, townhouse or duplex in the listed locations and have its own roof space to be eligible for the rebate, as well as be rented for less than $350 a week and tenants must sign a new 12-month lease agreement.