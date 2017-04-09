Summer's surprise to help 'spread chicken love'

SHARING THE LOVE: Cynthia and Summer Farrelly with the new coop at Community Lifestyle Support.

SUMMER Farrelly knew she was in for a big surprise.

After spending a few hours at a friend's place on Saturday, the nine-year-old "chicken whisperer” was led into her backyard, blindfolded.

"I thought there might have been something because everything was a bit stranger than usual,” Summer, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, told her mum Cynthia.

"I've learned not to really question anything because our family's a bit different.”

When the blindfold was removed she saw the makings of a new coop in her backyard.

Summer Farrelly's Chook Coup: A short video of Summer Farrelly receiving her surprise chicken coups from Bunnings and Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes.

That wasn't all - the blindfold went back on for the unveiling of another coop at Community Lifestyle Support.

These are no ordinary chicken coops.

Thanks to the kindness of the Bundaberg community, Summer can now share the benefits of chickens as therapy, for which she has gained an international following on her Facebook page, Chickens to Love.

Community Lifestyle Support CEO Damien Tracey "loved” the idea of helping Summer and Cynthia expand their Chickens for Love program.

"We've seen what they've been doing on a small scale, and it means they can reach more people,” Mr Tracey said.

"We're very excited about it.”

The coops were donated by Bunnings and Helping Hands while Kleidon Masterbuilt Homes' Melissa Steele whipped into action to organise the construction of both the coops and a miniature horse stable, also at CLS, in just 48 hours.

Staff from local businesses came along with their families to put in the special weekend work - an effort not lost on Summer.

CHICKENS TO LOVE: James Bulbert, Debbie Bradley, Damien Tracey, Adam Vollmer and Melissa Steele and Cynthia Farrelly. Mike Knott BUN070417CHOOK2

"She stood there with her mouth open, taking it all in,” Cynthia said at the end of an emotional weekend.

"She said, 'This is so massive, we could put a couch and a TV in here and I could live here with the chickens'.”

Summer and Cynthia are in the process of writing a program for the CLS chicken coop with the help of occupational therapists.

"It's not just about me and my chickens, it's about the community enjoying the chicken love,” Summer said.

"Chicken love doesn't discriminate.”

Visit facebook.com/Chickens2Love or phone Community Lifestyle Support on 4155 6121.