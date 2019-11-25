Summer’s journey to chicken love in new book

Summer Farrelly in 'This Chicken Life by Fiona Scott-Norman, Published by Plum, RRP $32.99, Photography by Ilana Rose'

Summer Farrelly in 'This Chicken Life by Fiona Scott-Norman, Published by Plum, RRP $32.99, Photography by Ilana Rose'

Summer Farrelly, known in Bundaberg for her love of chickens, fearlessness and entrepreneurial spirit, is once again in the limelight with a chapter about her in a new book.

Summer said it was weird reading about herself but Fiona Scott-Norman, author of This Chicken Life captured her well.

“I like my part in the book, it came out really well, it was kinda funny to read about myself from that perspective.”

“I have had a chance to read most parts of the book, I started with the people I knew and Fiona is a wordsmith, she has a way with words, it keeps you engaged and entertained.”

Summer said she created the Chickens to Love therapy program after her chicken flock helped her manage challenges related to living with an autism diagnosis and she loved that it was well highlighted in the book.

“The book has got a few parts on me, it has got the Chickens to Love, how I have brought it about and the chicken art as well.

“The short story (about Chickens to Love) is it started by me forming a bond with a polish chicken and she made me feel loved, valued and needed and I really loved how that made me feel so I decided to spread the chicken love.”

Summer’s mum, Cynthia Farrelly said their world is full of chickens especially when the come back from their friend Karen’s place (who is also featured in the book).

“When we visit Karen, Summer has this look on her face and she will have eggs in her pocket or she will hop in the car and she will be nursing chickens.”

“We have no shortage of chickens.”

Summer said she was excited about the book being released and her family had pre-ordered quite a number of them.

She read out a passage from the book highlighting how she doesn’t want things for herself and she would much rather give things to people, but in the middle of the passage it mentions her brushing a crumb off her I have OCD Obsessive Chicken Disorder Shirt and Summer said, “I just love that”.