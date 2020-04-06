Summer’s flock of new projects

Bundaberg's Summer Farrelly has featured in a third book and preparing a handbook for her Chickens to Love program.

NOTHING is out of reach for 13-year-old autism advocate and chicken extraordinaire Summer Farrelly as she features in a third book and prepares a handbook for her Chickens to Love program.

Summer said it became clear she wanted to publish a handbook on her Chickens to Love program after receiving awards at a show held by Animal Therapies Ltd and receiving immense encouragement.

“After meeting other program creators like mine (at the awards show), and having an overwhelming amount of encouragement, I felt this is something I really have to do,” Summer said.

Summer said she would be working with Sydney based writer Rachel Worsley and a graphic designer to make helping others with the program a reality.

“Chickens have given me reassurance, helped me build confidence and resilience and I want to be able to help other kids just like me,” she said

“I have always wanted my Animal (Chicken) Assisted Learning program to be accessed by as many people as possible.

“My program is for everyone. However, the focus is on individuals on the autism spectrum and it is written by an autistic for autistics.

“I have focused on the age group of ten to 13 years, the program is to improve social skills, build resilience and self-esteem.”

While working on her handbook Summer said she was also soon to be featured in a book called The Awesome Autistic go-to Guide: A Practical Handbook for Autistic Teens by Yenn Purkis and Tanya Masterman.

Summer said she was contacted by Yenn over social media to feature in the book and share some autistic perspective.

“Yenn is one of my role models so it is definitely one of my memorable moments of 2020,” she said.

“This book celebrates the awesome things about being autistic and provides helpful tips for the autistic teen.”

This week, to add to her slew of accomplishments Summer said was excited to share she was featured in this month’s YMag and a YouTube video titled Fast Facts About Autism for Kids with Paul Micallef from Autism Explained.