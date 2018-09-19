Summer's bright idea for spring

HARD LINE: Summer Farrelly with her brother Oliver Farrelly model her decorated helmets to deter swooping magpies in her chook garden at Community Lifestyle Support in Ashfield Road.

HARD LINE: Summer Farrelly with her brother Oliver Farrelly model her decorated helmets to deter swooping magpies in her chook garden at Community Lifestyle Support in Ashfield Road. Mike Knott BUN140918SUMMER3

CHICKENS to Love's Summer Farrelly has taken a creative approach to protection from swooping magpies.

The therapeutic chicken program, for people on the Autism spectrum, at Community Lifestyle Support will have six fashionable hard hats hand-made by Summer with help from mum Cynthia Farrelly.

The 11-year-old has used a variety of toys and decorations to make the white hard hats more exciting for their clients.

"(Summer) said 'if you're going to get dive-bombed by magpies you might as well do it in style',” Cynthia said.

The fenced yard where chicken-related activities are held is a regular spot affected by the magpies during breeding season.

Cynthia said last year the centre had a magpie relocated but this year Summer had a different plan.

"Because she's just become a wildlife career, along with myself, she decided that she really wanted to have the magpies and humans living together in a positive way,” she said. Magpies are generally only relocated if they make contact with a person and that has not happened at the centre this year.

Summer and her mum suggested the hard hat idea to Community Lifestyle Support CEO Damien Tracey who "loved” the idea and told Summer to have fun with it.

Cynthia said her daughter had chosen the designs for each hard hat and she had assisted by gluing the items on with a hot glue gun.

The duo plan to change the designs on the hard hats from time to time. The centre will also have umbrellas to use as protection against the swooping birds.

Toni Benson-Rogan