Summer snap takes Bargara to the nation

WINNING PHOTO: Willow Turnbull in a shirt printed with the photo of Kellys Beach taken by her mum, Jodie Turnbull, which won a Jeans West photo contest. Jodie Turnbull

YOU'VE got to be in it to win it. This is what Bargara mother of two Jodie Turnbull goes by and it's paying off.

Ms Turnbull has taken a little bit of Bargara to the nation after winning a Jeans West photography competition.

The Summer Snapshot Tees competition asked people to take a photo of what they thought summer in Australia was all about.

There were 10 winners covering a range of subjects from ferris wheels to dogs running on the beach.

Ms Turnbull's photo, titled Water, was taken at Kellys Beach.

"I chose this picture because it has summer all over it,” she said.

"It's such a wonderful way to combine my love of fashion and photography while being part of such an iconic series of tees.”

She said it didn't matter where in the world you were, or what season it was, crystal water brought a hot summer vibe that instantly relaxed you.

"I loved the light reflecting in the water and captured the picture to keep the moment alive,” she said

"Just looking at it brings memories of salt air and a beautiful, relaxing day with my family - a summer we all love.”

This is the second time Ms Turnbull has won the Jeans West competition after taking it out in 2015.