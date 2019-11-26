Summer on horizon, but no rain

Harry and Indy Charge took Calvin and Clover for an early morning walk at Bargara.

SUMMER may be just around the corner, but Bundaberg residents may not see too much rain this wet season.

At this stage there seems no end on the horizon to the prolonged dry which has left the region parched and our farmers praying for decent rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), which is forecasting a drier than usual summer, yesterday forecast another week of maximum temperatures in the 30s as the region heats up.

BOM has forecast a 30% chance of above average rainfall this summer.

The average rainfall for Bundaberg for the season (December to February) is 379mm.

Last summer, the region recorded 126mm.

A bureau spokesman said there was a small chance of isolated showers later this week, but the Bundaberg region was set to remain mostly dry for at least the next seven days and into the first week of summer.

To read the full weather forecast, visit https://bit.ly/2DgL1M0.