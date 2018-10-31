Summer in the big city

Summer Farrelly in her chicken coop at Community Lifestyle Support.

SUMMER Farrelly has become an advocate for creative, young minds living on the autism spectrum and four followers of her journey have organised a wonderful surprise.

The creator and face behind Chickens To Love, a therapeutic chicken program for people with autism, Summer has been announced as a finalist for the 2018 Autism Queensland Creative Futures Recognition Awards held in Brisbane.

She said she was extremely excited to be a part of the awards.

"I get to meet other people that are kind of like me,” she said.

"I'd like to say thank you and that I'm just really excited to go to Brisbane and accept something that's so cool.”

Summer's mum Cynthia Farrelly said nominations had come from people who hadn't even met Summer.

The two will head to Brisbane for the awards night on Tuesday.