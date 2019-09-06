Menu
Suicide prevention trial being extended

Chris Burns
by
6th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
THE Primary Health Network is extending its trial of suicide prevention training in Wide Bay for another two years, and spending almost $500,000 in order to do so.

Wide Bay communities such as Eidsvold, Gayndah, Monto, Munduberra, and Maryborough are hubs for the program which started in 2017.

PHN mental health manager Erica Mackay said the trial uses the Black Dog Institute's LifeSpan model, which trains audiences such as general practitioners, emergency service workers, and local community members.

In the program they would be trained using local settings.

"Because of the complexity of suicide, a one-size-fits-all approach to suicide prevention is not suitable on a national scale," Ms Mackay said.

"Research indicates that when the model is fully implemented, suicide may reduce by over 20 per cent, when compared to other areas without it."

Wide Bay is among 12 sites across the country that has trialled the program.

Richmond Fellow Queensland area manager Tim Byrne said the Wide Bay trial had a focus on men and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. 

He said the funding would help everyone in the community to play a role in stopping suicide from happening.

"In order to reduce the rate of suicide, people in the community need to have some training on how to respond to someone who is feeling distressed and link them with the services that can help," Mr Byrne said.

There was free online training available, which emphasised the need to "question, persuade, and refer".

It helped people to identify warning signs that someone was at risk.

If you have been feeling depressed, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

