Sugar's sweet 1716 job return

FOR generations Bundaberg has been a region of growing cane. And new figures show just how much it is worth to the region.

According to an independent economic analysis commissioned by the Australian Sugar Milling Council, the sugar manufacturing sector generated a total direct and indirect economic contribution of $276 million in the Bundaberg region in 2017-18.

This underpinned a total of 1716 regional jobs.

Using sugar mill spending data grouped by postcode, respected analyst Lawrence Consulting calculated and quantified the sugar manufacturing sector's contribution last financial year by Local Government Areas.

"Direct sugar manufacturing spend of $157 million at the Millaquin, Bingera and Isis Central mills generated significant community benefits in the Bundaberg Regional Council area,” the council's director of economics and trade David Rynne said.

"Sugar mills in the region pay wages to 383 employees, purchase cane from local sugarcane growers, and also contract many local businesses to provide the goods and services required to run and maintain raw sugar manufacturing.

"Modelling the flow-on effects of the mills' direct expenditure allowed the total (combined direct and indirect) economic impact to be estimated.”

According to the report, in 2017, the region's three sugar mills produced a total of 401,000 tonnes of raw sugar.

The Lawrence Consulting analysis showed that sugar manufacturing contributes about 6% to the Bundaberg economy in terms of Gross Regional Product.

One local supplier benefiting from the sugar manufacturing sector is Bundaberg Walkers Engineering, which constructs heavy industry equipment in use across Australia and worldwide.

"Bundaberg Walkers has made everything from cane haulage locomotives, to ships, to the largest sugar mill in the world, which is a massive achievement for a regional business,” general manager Enio Troiani said.

"In addition to our sugar work, Bundaberg Walkers' core staff of 110 has a wide range of experience in general engineering thanks to its diverse, home-grown manufacturing and technical capability.”