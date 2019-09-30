Sugarcane farmer faces devastating reality

SUGARCANE farmer Michael Cavallaro recently graduated from program Next Crop, aimed to secure some of the best industry leaders of the future.

The six-month development program which was funded by Sugar Research Australia (SRA), selected nine farmers from Mosman to Rocky Point, with Mr Cavallaro chosen to represent the Bundaberg region.

“The idea was to get young, like-minded people within the industry that have similar challenges to get together and look at personal development and look at issues within the industry,” Mr Cavallaro.

“I learnt a lot about leadership and the traits that make good leaders, so the ones that achieve something aren’t always the loudest voice in the room and this industry has been well represented in the past and is trying to encourage new people with new ideas to carry it on so the industry does have a future.”

The 27-year-old farm manager from Racmac Farming said the opportunity to raise industry concerns was crucial as they varied in all areas.

“A predominant issue across all the districts is the low commodity price, which is driven by overseas production and that will make a big impact,” Mr Cavallaro said.

“And impact of other crops moving in on the area is shrinking our production area which makes it harder for our mills to be viable if keep losing high amounts of land to other crops.”

The fourth generation farmer said the industry had been struggling from the drought since 1960.

And after the recent news about Paradise Dam, conditions are set to worsen for the local battlers.

“Closer to home, we’ve had one of the worst droughts on record and that has really hit the sugar industry hard,” Mr Cavallaro said.

“Paradise Dam feeds the southside into Childers and if you take the irrigation away from farms, what’s the land really worth?

“I know they said they’re reducing it to a level where there’s still allocation for this year and next year, but long-term beyond that, hoping for rain isn’t a solution and if 62% of the state are drought declared, it seems like a mighty big waste to dump all that water when we don’t know what the next 12 to 24 months will bring for us.

The heartbreaking reality of this decision will no doubt put a strain on the hardworking back bone of the Bundaberg area.

Mr Cavallaro said the flow-on effect would impact resellers, industrial suppliers, fertiliser and chemical companies and could place overwhelming financial and health stress on farmers.

“It’s OK to implement something if it will benefit the farmers and community but for an area like Bundaberg, this will have a significant impact on our local economy,” Mr Cavallaro said.

“It makes it hard for a young grower in the industry when you try to grow the best crop you can against the conditions and at the moment, it just seems like the government are in every way, shape and form are hitting one of the backbones of our economy, not just for the sugar industry but for agriculture.”