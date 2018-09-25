Sugar puts out call for five new apprentices

Management at Isis Sugar Mill are looking for the next round of apprentices.

ISIS Central Sugar Mill has opened applications for its 2019 intake of apprenticeships.

The company has more than 20 apprentices and successful applicants will undertake a normal four-year apprenticeship through Tafe.

There is one electrician, two boilermaker and two turner and fitter apprenticeships available.

Human resource manager Peet Els said the mill often received high-quality applications in the past and expected this year's round of applicants to be the same.

"We generally get very good applications for our advertisements for apprentices and we just want commitment and dedication, somebody who is very certain in their minds that this is what they want to do,” Mr Els said.

It is required that applicants have completed or are about to complete Year 12 education, and have a sound knowledge of maths A, English and ideally graphics.

The selection process includes resume screening, aptitude testing, reference checks, a review of school results and panel interview, and a pre-employment medical screening.

"The motivation is for sustainability in having the technical skills available and so the mill has had a commitment to developing those skills particularly in the local area,” Mr Els said.

"Most of our apprenticeships come from our local area, Gin Gin, Childers and Bundaberg.”

Mr Els advised applicants to follow the instructions carefully and make sure they answer all questions as thoroughly as possible.

"We find these days students have work experience jobs where they develop skills in the technical field and that will always stand them in good stead,” he said.

The advertisement states that successful applicants "should also be able to demonstrate strong mechanical aptitude, have had some exposure to their elected trade choice, be physically fit, possess a strong work ethic and be able to demonstrate a genuine desire to secure a career in one of the above disciplines”.

