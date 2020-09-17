Menu
‘Suffocating’ loss: Fifi’s tribute to her little girl’s big sister

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
17th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
A mourning Fifi Box has spoken on the "suffocating … pain" of losing a "true and loyal friend" and her daughter's half-sister after Jaimi Kenny died on Monday, aged just 33.

The popular broadcaster has been absent from her hit Fox FM breakfast show for two days after the shock passing of her daughter Trixie's half-sister.

Box broke her silence today, posting a heart wrenching tribute to Jaimi - Box's close friend and the daughter of her ex-partner, Grant Kenny.

 

A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram as part of a tribute today. Picture: supplied
A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram as part of a tribute today. Picture: supplied

"You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can't bear the pain of you not being here," Box wrote with a broken heart emoji.

"The loss of such a beautiful loving sister and friend is suffocating," she wrote.

"We laughed, we cried, we shared so many wonderful memories that I will keep alive for Trixie who loved her big sister so much, her little heart is broken.

"You loved Trixie with all your heart and she felt every inch of your love.

"With every tight squeezy cuddle your love poured into her.

 

A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram. Picture: supplied
A photo of Jaimi Kenny and Trixie Box posted to Fifi Box's Instagram. Picture: supplied

"You were such a true and loyal friend, we love you so much and can't bear the pain of you not being here."

The tribute was accompanied with a heartbreak emoji and a collection of pictures of Jaimi and Trixie together.

Box and Mr Kenny had a brief romance throughout 2012 with the radio host giving birth to a daughter named Trixie a few months later.

The two had remained close friends since, with Box previously posting a number of photos of her daughter with Jaimi.

"We were so blessed to have you in our lives," she wrote today.

'Suffocating' loss: Fifi's tribute to her little girl's big sister

