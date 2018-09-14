Drug-dealing granny jailed amid court drama

She shielded her face from the media. Picture: Toby Zerna

She shielded her face from the media. Picture: Toby Zerna

A COKE-DEALING granny who peddled drugs with her daughter and son-in-law was today sentenced to at least 19 months in jail.

With time already served over the "family business", 65-year-old Suellen Cryer will be eligible for parole in June next year.

Her son-in-law, David Martyn, 46, was sentenced to a two-year intensive­ corrections order.

Sydney grandmother Suellen Cryer has been sentenced to 19 months jail. Picture: Toby Zerna

But in dramatic scenes, Cryer's daughter Hope Martyn­ had a panic attack in the Downing Centre Court and was taken to hospital. She will be sentenced later.

The court heard the trio used different rental cars "to avoid detection" in 2016 when they ran drugs across Sydney's north shore and eastern beaches, charging $300 a bag - of which they kept $50 for themselves.

Ms Cryer’s daughter Hope Martyn suffered a panic attack and was rushed to hospital. Picture: Toby Zerna

Ms Martyn will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Toby Zerna

They would restock the cocaine at a Darlinghurst couple's unit and also hand over the remaining $250 per bag.

Two family members would drive the drugs to clients­ while the third stayed at the family's Sans Souci home with Hope and David's then two-year-old twins.

The court heard all three adults had an ice addiction at the time and the bulk of their profits financed their own drug habits.

Cryer would earn on average $1000 a weekend.

In sentencing, Judge Paul Conlon said the trio were not at the top of the hierarchy of the criminal operation but police phone taps showed they had exercised a manner of "autonomy" in their transactions with customers.

David Martyn was given a two-year intensive­ corrections order. Picture: Toby Zerna

The court heard Cryer had now been off drugs for 12 months.

It won't be the grandma's first stint ­behind bars.

The former Qantas flight attendant was sentenced to three years without parole for importing cocaine more than a decade ago.

She hid bags of drugs in her bra at the suggestion of her supplier ­because she was "big breasted" and they would fit under her bosom.