Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Deng Adel has declared for the NBA Draft.
Basketball

Aussie declares for 2018 NBA Draft

by Staff writers
10th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

SUDANESE-Australian wing, Deng Adel, has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and hired an agent.

The hiring of representation means the small forward must remain in the draft and can't return to the University of Louisville, where he spent three seasons.

Adel, 22, announced his decision on Instagram.

He led all Louisville scorers over the course of the 2017-18 season, averaging 15.0 points per game for the 22-14 Cardinals.

Born in what is now South Sudan, Adel fled the war-torn country and moved to Uganda, which set up his eventual move to Australia.

Adel arrived in Melbourne at the age of eight, in 2004.

In 2013, he moved to Florida to attend Victory Rock Prep.

Adel has an NBA body, and has shown impressive athleticism over his time in Lousiville.

One significant knock on his game is his jump-shot, with the 201cm wing shooting just 35 per cent from downtown as a junior.

As of his declaration, Adel isn't listed on any major draft boards.

Related Items

deng adel nba draft university of louisville

Top Stories

    Bundaberg police treat shooting as armed robbery

    Bundaberg police treat shooting as armed robbery

    Crime Detectives investigate Burnett Heads shooting as armed robbery

    LAWSUIT: Woman suing council for $1.2m over monorail fall

    LAWSUIT: Woman suing council for $1.2m over monorail fall

    News 21-year-old claims she was left permanently injured

    BRRR: Clear skies cause for nippy weather but will it last?

    BRRR: Clear skies cause for nippy weather but will it last?

    Weather "It got to a minimum of 16.7 degrees overnight.”

    • 10th Apr 2018 10:55 AM
    RSL orders Bundy sub branch to hold postponed AGM

    RSL orders Bundy sub branch to hold postponed AGM

    News Postponed nnual general meeting to be held this Sunday

    Local Partners