Success is in detail for a Bundy business that's cleaning up

IN THE DETAIL: Car Barber business owner Tai Burgess and detailer Keith O'Sullivan at their Takalvan Street location.

IN THE DETAIL: Car Barber business owner Tai Burgess and detailer Keith O'Sullivan at their Takalvan Street location. TAHLIA STEHBENS

AS TECHNOLOGY thrusts our day-to-day interactions into a more automated way of life, Tai Burgess is applying the age-old values of great products and services to his growing business.

The Car Barber concept began for Mr Burgess in August last year when he saw an opportunity to do things differently.

"Both my wife and I still work full-time jobs, and when this all started we never imagined how successful it would become,” Mr Burgess said.

"It started as a small home-based business detailing one or two cars a month, and through word of mouth, grew quite quickly.

"We had to decide whether we wanted to grow or keep it small, and then we moved to the workshop on Takalvan St in November.” Mr Burgess has worked with cars since he was a university student and it was something he continued to dabble in through later life.

"I've been detailing cars on and off 20 years,” he said.

"Through uni a friend and I had a detailing business which put us through our studies, and it's always something I've had a passion for.

"I love cars, and it all just fits together.”

An important element for the car barbers is to remain in the public eye, and their front-facing workshop and community engagement has proved a strong element to their success.

"There are other detailers in town but it seems as though everyone else is sat back in work sheds,” he said.

"Our marketing and location strategies are different to the way things are done by established businesses, and we thought if we can deliver high quality at a reasonable price, we'd be able to buck the commpo practices.

"We chose a high profile business front to constantly reinforce our brand, and we knew getting it in front of people would create a more consistent high profile.

"We also get involved in car shows which reinforces our passion for the motoring industry.”

Mr Burgess said advertising was bringing in some clients, but it was their high-end focus that attracted a lot of business through word of mouth.

"About 80 per cent is from referrals,” he said.

"Right from start the level of customer service and quality has set us up for success.

"Really high quality products and customer service is something we focus on a lot to make sure we are the best available. "We offer varied methods of booking, whether it be online, over the phone or by email, we provide for every preference and we get great feedback on that.”

The detailing specialists cater not only to the modern high-end cars and vintage vehicles, but enjoy working with the everyday family cars as well.

"It's a broad range, but we love the fact people are trusting us with their cars,” he said.

"There really is a big difference between detailing and cleaning.”

Visit https://bit.ly/2JVvZ0f