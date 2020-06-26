Menu
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Martin A'Bell, Tim Isles, Nikki Skelton, Tom Hodson and Mathew Di Iorio strive to make their clients’ lives better.
Success from support services

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Jun 2020 12:10 PM
A PASSION for helping people have the best life they possibly can has led a local NDIS provider to grow exponentially in two years.

Martin A’Bell said he fell into working in disability and mental health in 1977.

“I always say, ‘I never chose this career it chose me’,” Mr A’Bell said.

“I have a desire for people to be able to do the best they can.

“I believe we support individuals to become active participants in their community by mentoring, life skilling and supporting self-advocacy.”

It wasn’t until 2017 that Mr A’Bell said he started A’Bell Planning and Support Services and only in March 2018 that he started to focus on being a support co-ordinator rather than a support worker.

Since 2018, clientele had grown by 700 per cent and the business had employed four staff since January.

Mr A’Bell was not sure why it had grown so much but said “people are given a choice and it might be my positive regard for people”.

“If someone says, ‘they can’t do that’, I say, ‘why can’t they’,” he said.

As a disability advocate, Mr A’Bell said the business would always do its best for clients. “Advocacy is one of my biggest things and it comes into my business as well,” he said.

“That’s why I want to make sure these people have a decent life.

“We are not in it for the money; we are in it for the client and as long as the clients are getting the services they need, I am happy.

“If the clients keep coming and I have to put more people on, then that’s fine.”

