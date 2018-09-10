Success follows tight trio with The Waves

HERE I COME: The Waves' winger Billy-James Stefaniuk braces for impact against the Wallaroos in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final.

HERE I COME: The Waves' winger Billy-James Stefaniuk braces for impact against the Wallaroos in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade grand final. Matthew McInerney

LEAGUE: "He (Chris Ford) told me at the start of the year, you come with Clinton (Horne) and we'll win the season.”

It was the promise that led former Hervey Bay player Billy-James Stefaniuk to The Waves and to this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title.

Stefaniuk along with Horne and Ford made the decision at the start of the year to defect from the Seagulls to the Tigers in one of the moves of the off-season.

A few months later all three claimed their second title in three years with two different clubs in the 23-20 win over the Wallaroos.

"It's bloody awesome,” Stefaniuk said.

"Credit to the boys (in the Tigers team).

"One of my mates, Ford, he got me to come over and he delivered (a title).”

Stefaniuk scored two tries in the final to take his total for the year to 27.

He conceded his team helped him to get the result on the day.

"It was just from the back of our structure (that got us into the game),” he said.

"It was our plays that got us over the line.

"All I had to do was show a bit of speed and put the ball down.”

Stefaniuk said he had been happy to play for the Tigers with the club welcoming of not only himself but Ford and Horne.

But will one of the best try scorers in the competition be back with The Waves?

"I'll just keep (my decision) quiet for now,” he said.

"But I'm happy, really happy.”