Suburbs Bundaberg property buyers love to live in

LONG TERM LIVING: A real estate report has revealed the suburbs where people are living the longest in Bundy.

LONG TERM LIVING: A real estate report has revealed the suburbs where people are living the longest in Bundy. Peter Carruthers

WHAT draws people to a particular suburb? Is it proximity to schools, shops, a quiet street or a complete lifestyle change?

According to REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le Anne Allan, it may be a bit of everything.

The latest real estate data from CoreLogic revealed which suburbs Bundaberg locals were living in the longest - with Woodgate taking out the No.1 spot of 16 years on average spent in the area.

Ms Allan said Woodgate was a quiet area, with retirees finding their homes in the area.

"Woodgate relates to retirees and also appeals to families who have maybe had properties for many generations,” Ms Allan said.

"However it is not a real strong-selling suburb but it is a holiday place for Bundaberg families that then hold on to that property.”

The data measured the average hold period of properties in individual suburbs, which is the average number of years from the time it was sold.

Coming in second place was Bundaberg East, with an average hold period of 13.4 years.

"Bundaberg East borders on Kalkie and Ashfield, and holds a traditionally older generation of buyers, retirees and families again that have held a property for many years,” Ms Allan said.

"It is close to the CBD and is close to schools and is a good base for families.”

Ms Allan said suburbs like Svensson Heights and Avenell Heights, which had average hold years of 12.6 years and 11.5 years respectively, were top picks for buyers looking to live in Bundaberg long term.

"Svensson Heights is certainly one of the more prominent suburbs in Bundaberg, with beautifully established homes from when Bundaberg was just beginning,” she said.

"It has a lot of families and people who have grown up in the area and is close to schools and right in the middle near shopping areas and clubs.

"Its a good, strong and stable traditional suburb, which sees generations live there and a definite life-stage suburb.”

The seaside suburb of Burnett Heads was another area where buyers were looking to establish their roots for a decade or more.

"New estates appearing in this traditional area are popular for people who don't want to live in the CBD but want the coastal lifestyle,” Ms Allan said.