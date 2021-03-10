Menu
Police incident at Coolana St, Lota: Picture: Simon Turner
Suburban horror: Cop, council officer mauled by vicious dog

Alex Treacy
Sam Turner
by , and Alex Treacy, Sam Turner
10th Mar 2021 3:52 PM
Police say they have taken two people into custody after an aggressive dog allegedly bit two people, a council employee and a police officer, at an address at Coolana St, Lota.

A spokesman said their initial information suggested police were called to the address after 2pm to assist an officer from Brisbane City Council's Animal Attack Team seize a dog.

During the seizure, the council officer and a police officer were allegedly bitten by the animal.

The spokesman said the police officer was allegedly bitten on the leg.

The spokesman further alleged there was an attempted assault on the scene.

A QAS representative said they were called to the address at 2.27pm in response to the alleged incident.

They said they have transported one person in a stable condition to Greenslopes Private Hospital.

More to come.

