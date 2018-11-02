Menu
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters evacuated residents after an LPG gas leak at The Palms resort.
Suburb evacuated over serious gas leak at resort

2nd Nov 2018 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM

A NOOSA suburb has been evacuated this morning over a gas leak at The Palms resort.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were called to the resort on Noosa Springs Drive over a severed LPG gas line about 8.40am.

The gas had since been turned off and a gas examiner had been notified.

Firefighers were able to use a water cloud to help disperse the gas and were continuing to monitor the surrounding area, the spokeswoman said.

More to come.

