Suburb breakdown of latest flood news and warnings

AS THE flood crisis across North Queensland worsens, warnings for intense rainfall is in place for many suburbs, causing fast-moving and rapidly-rising water levels, leading to flash flooding.

There are four evacuation centres people are advised to move to if they are concerned:

Alligator Creek Bowls Club: 10 Parkland Rd, Alligator Creek

Bluewater Community Centre: 14 Forestry Rd, Bluewater

Heatley Public Cyclone Shelter: 321 Fulham Rd, Heatley

Ignatius Park College - Edmund Rice Hall: 368 Ross River Rd, Cranbrook

Here's a suburb breakdown as of 9am, Sunday February 3, 2019:

Alligator Creek

An evacuation centre is set up at the Alligator Creek Bowls Club for residents stranded by the floodwaters.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 214mm

Aitkenvale

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Aitkenvale.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 205mm

Annandale

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Annandale.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Those concerned are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

Evacuation centres are open at Heatley Secondary College on Fulham Road and Ignatius Park College on Ross River Road.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 208mm

Black River

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Black River.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 193mm

Bluewater

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Bluewater.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

The resilient community of Bluewater are still tallying up the damage done to their properties after a major flash flooding event inundated homes, sweeping away livestock, whole sheds, lawnmowers and wardrobes out to sea and into paddocks.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 217mm

Charters Towers

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents adjacent to the Burdekin River near Charters Towers.

Charters Towers Regional Council has advised intense rainfall may affect these areas, leading to flooding.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if concerned.

Cungulla

Residents living in Cungulla are advised to fill water containers, their baths and other containers to store water immediately.

Due to an imminent loss of power to the generators water supply to the area will be lost by midday today.

The Townsville Local Disaster Management Group is working on a strategy for drinking water supplies while electricity remains unavailable.

Residents are encouraged to store and conserve water until the flood waters recede.

Currajong

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Currajong.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Deeragun

Families in Deeragun are losing everything as their homes are inundated with rising flood water.

Left without power or food, residents are wading through chest and waist-high floodwaters.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 216mm

Douglas

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Douglas.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Those concerned are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

Garbutt

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Garbutt.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 208mm

Hermit Park

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Hermit Park.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

"Just incredible", says Rodney Lynne who was towed to safety by authorities this morning.

Mr Lynne says he's got nowhere to go now, possibly the evacuation centre

Roads in Hermit Park under water as Townsville continues to flood from heavy monsoonal rain. Troops from the Australian Army 4th Regiment door knock to urge residents to evacuate. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Hyde Park

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Hyde Park.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Idalia

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Idalia.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if concerned.

Kelso

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas adjacent to the upper reaches of the Bohle River, including the suburbs of Condon, Rasmussen, Kelso and Kirwan.

Kirwan

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas adjacent to the upper reaches of the Bohle River, including the suburbs of Condon, Rasmussen, Kelso and Kirwan.

Mundingburra

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Mundingburra.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Mysterton

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Mysterton.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Northern Beaches

Residents living in Northern Beaches are advised that they may experience discoloured water, but it remains safe to drink.

The direction of the potable water flow has been changed to ease pressures on the network and sediment may be distributed to homes in the Northern Beaches, potentially causing turbidity and discolouration.

The water is safe to drink and boiling water is not required.

North Ward

Some streets in North Ward were turned into streams this morning after a heavy early downpour.

Strong winds along the strand meant waves were breaking on the foreshore.

But there were still people out and about in the wet weather.

North Ward remains one of the safer suburbs in Townsville with no imminent threat of flooding.

Shops like Coles are still open, although supplies are incredibly low.

There is no meat left at Coles but some of the shelves have been restocked with fresh fruit and vegetables. There's bread and milk available thankfully for the masses.

By the theme of yesterday afternoon there was no bread or milk left in the store and it will probably be the same by the end of the day if the rain continues.

Oonoonba

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Oonoonba.

If residents are concerned about their safety, they are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

Evacuation Centres are open on Fulham Road and Ross River Road.

Paluma:

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 303mm

Pimlico

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in Pimlico.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Railway Estate

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Railway Estate.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if concerned.

If residents are concerned about their safety, they are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

Meanwhile, Tenth Avenue Convenience store owner Frank Aspland said the flooded street wasn't enough for him to shut shop.

Rasmussen

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas adjacent to the upper reaches of the Bohle River, including the suburbs of Condon, Rasmussen, Kelso and Kirwan.

Residents of Rosslea being evacuated as Townsville continues to flood from heavy monsoonal rain. Locals drive around helping anyone in need. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Rosslea

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Rosslea.

Townsville City Council has advised intense rainfall on top of already elevated flood levels may affect these areas, causing fast-moving and rapidly-rising water levels, leading to flash flooding.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if concerned.

Rowes Bay

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Rowes Bay.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

South Townsville

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in South Townsville.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if concerned.

If residents are concerned about their safety, they are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday: 226mm

Toolakea

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Toolakea.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.

Townsville City

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in Townsville City.

If residents are concerned about their safety, they are urged to evacuate immediately if safe to do so.

West End

An Emergency Alert flood message has been issued for residents in areas in West End.

Residents are advised to move to higher ground if they are concerned.