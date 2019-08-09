Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What do you think of nulcear power in the region?
What do you think of nulcear power in the region? EDF HO
News

Submissions open: How to have your say on nulcear

9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIANS have until next month to make a submission to the Federal Government's inquiry into the feasibility of using nuclear energy as a local power source.

Submissions are open until September 16, with the hope of finalising the report by the end of the year.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Environment and Energy Ted O'Brien says a review of nuclear energy is timely as new technologies are cleaner, safer and more efficient.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt was one of the leading advocates in getting the inquiry on the political radar.

"Nuclear energy has evolved since it was last seriously considered in Australia,” Mr O'Brien said yesterday.

"This inquiry will provide the opportunity to establish whether nuclear energy would be feasible and suitable for Australia in the future, taking into account both expert opinions and community views.”

The committee will consider waste management, health and safety, environmental impacts, affordability and reliability, economic feasibility and workforce capability.

nuclear power
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Unique opportunity as popular Bargara block to be auctioned

    premium_icon Unique opportunity as popular Bargara block to be auctioned

    Property A POTENTIAL development site at Bargara will go under the hammer in a number of weeks.

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    premium_icon Trad won't budge on Regional Deal without Maryborough

    Politics Treasurer's hard line on Hinkler Regional Deal

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    premium_icon $1.5 million boost eases hospital arrivals

    Health Geriatric Emergency Department Intervention service at hospitals

    • 9th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    premium_icon Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan revealed

    Politics Jackie Trad’s new coal-killing climate plan