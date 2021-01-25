Submission on new hospital on council’s agenda

A submission on the new Bundaberg Hospital will be put before local councillors to vote upon this week.

The matter is listed on the Bundaberg Regional Council ordinary meeting agenda for Wednesday.

The Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project community consultation has been under way since late November and will remain open until February 14.

The agenda background for the matter states, a “new Level 5 Hospital” is one of the council’s top advocacy priorities.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions of the redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital.

“Since 2018 Council has been advocating strongly for a new Level 5 Hospital to be established in Bundaberg,” the agenda reads.

“This advocacy has included a Mayoral petition in Queensland Parliament and various other submissions and efforts to advance the delivery of a much-needed Level 5 Hospital in Bundaberg.

“In July 2020 the State Government announced a preferred site for a new Hospital, located on the edge of the Bundaberg urban area at Lot 23 of SP212513.

“Submissions in relation to the preferred site are due to be provided to the State Government by 14 February 2021.

“In accordance with the workshop with Councillors, Council has prepared a draft submission to be provided to the State Government.”

The recommendation to go before the council is:

That Council endorse the draft submission on a new Bundaberg Hospital and that the Chief Executive Officer be authorised to send the submission to the state Government.

The NewsMail recently reported the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service had about 150 community members and staff from across the entire catchment take time to share feedback about their own experiences and suggestions via the survey or in writing about the redevelopment project.

A WBHHS spokesperson said the feedback thus far had touched on matters like: providing more care closer to home, clinical capability, providing a seamless patient journey through the proposed facility, parking, access to outdoor areas, cultural aspects, accessibility to the site, sustainability initiatives and the environment.

If you would like to have your say, click here.

