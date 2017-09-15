Submission extended for film festival

Calling all filmmakers, Capricorn Film Festival wants your submissions.

IF YOU are an avid film maker or just starting out, get your best work off to the Capricorn Film Festival for a chance to win up to $1000.

Submissions have been extended until October 23 for regional film makers before the third annual Capricorn Film Festival starts later this year.

After the triumph of last year, with a record 22 short films made regionally for two Central Queensland film maker categories Festival Director Luke Graham announced the continued expansion of the short film competition.

Short films from all over Central Queensland will compete within the three categories, CAPS Open, CAPS Junior and the newly established CAPS #lovethereef.

The Short Film Competition also includes Best Short Film, which is open to film makers from around the world.

Entries are also open for feature films and documentaries with the total prize pool at $4000.

To enter or to find out more go to www.capricornfilmfestival.com