Subbies to get their fair share

FAIR GO: Stephen Bennett is pushing for reforms to ensure sub-contractors receive the pay they are owed.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett says he's making it his mission to ensure local subbies get paid what they are entitled to, without increasing construction costs.

Mr Bennett, who is the Shadow Minister for Housing and Public Works, said he was working with key stakeholders to address ongoing payment issues and ensure legislation was fair for all in the construction industry.

"As a former builder with almost 30 years of experience under my belt, I understand the frustrations within the construction industry and have seen first-hand the devastation when subbies are not paid what they're owed,” Mr Bennett said.

"It's clear that real reforms need to be implemented to better ensure sub-contractors are being paid for the work they do and the materials they supply on time.

"Everyone deserves to be paid on time.

"I'm committed to getting the balance right to ensure subbies get paid what they are owed without increasing construction costs.”

Mr Bennett said there was a lot of work to be done on the current legislation to get the balance right.

"If we don't get it right not only will subbies not be paid, but building costs will increase, meaning less jobs and less opportunities across the region and throughout the state,” he said.

Mr Bennett said the LNP would establish an implementation panel for sub-contractor payments safety net.

"The implementation panel is something the construction industry has been calling for and we will make sure the panel consists of stakeholders such as Master Builders, the Queensland Law Society, sub-contractors, builders and local governments to identify and resolve issues with the Project Bank Accounts prior to the application to private sector projects,” he said.