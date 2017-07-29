Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Subbie's side

LONG WAIT: Shaun Barritt received his final payment from Oasis last week after completing work for the company in December.

BUNDABERG tradies who worked on stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex have accused Oasis Construction of withholding payments, creating one-sided contracts and poorly managing the major project.

Some subcontractors claim they still have not been paid, with one business still chasing more than $150,000 in payments and another Bundaberg business owner saying he is still owed about $50,000.

Oasis Construction has strongly denied all the claims saying all subcontractors, who have completed their contract works, provided the required quality assurance documentation, and rectified their defects have been paid in full.

In December 2015, Bundaberg Regional Council announced Oasis Construction as the successful tenderer for stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex.

It was a contract worth $15 million with both the state and federal governments funding the construction.

It's estimated to have generated almost $10 million worth of subcontracting work and supply to local contractors.

Included in the scope of works for the facility was an area to accommodate the PCYC, a three-court sports arena, gymnastics hall, weight and cardio exercise area, group fitness area and food preparation facilities.

But it appears behind the scenes, things were not running smoothly.

Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex. Craig Warhurst

Barritts Carpet One and Tiles One manager Shaun Barritt had five employees working on the project for about two months.

Mr Barritt said Oasis Construction offered a contract worth more than $130,000 but, even prior to signing, he was hesitant.

"Before I signed the contract there were questions over Oasis,” he said.

"Council said if you don't get paid, we will chase it up for you.”

Reassured, Mr Barritt signed the contract but began to regret it almost instantly saying on one occasion an Oasis onsite representative gave him an unusual direction.

"They tried to get me to say the concrete slab was not good enough and they were going to back charge the concreter,” Mr Barritt said

"I went right over the floor and said 'there is nothing wrong with this floor'.

"There's lots of stuff we did out there that we weren't paid for.”

Mr Barritt paints a picture of a work site in disarray, with Oasis unable to retain site managers, and subbies forced to work out details among themselves.

Another subcontractor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had never worked with a company so disorganised on a work site.

"This was a job that was way out of their league,” he said.

Another tradesman, with decades of experience, told the NewsMail Oasis was the worst company he had ever dealt with.

"The subcontract agreement was quite one-sided and onerous,” he said.

Mr Barritt finished up work in December but said he realised something was amiss when he received an anonymous letter questioning whether he had been paid by Oasis.

"I was really concerned that we wouldn't be paid in full,” he said.

Mr Barritt finally received his final payment of $60,000 last week.

"Most of the contract amount is in materials in labour and we carry that,” Mr Barritt said.

"Lucky we had a decent cash flow but it could of sank us.

"It makes me sick to my stomach to know that other tradies haven't been paid.”

Bundaberg landscaping business A Touch of Paradise director Barry Fleming said he was still owed about $50,000 from a $300,000 contract.

Mr Fleming said the drawn-out process to get his money meant he'd had to let a few employees go.

"I did a claim back in June for $31,000,” Mr Fleming said.

"They've come back and said we will only pay you $10,000.

"Then I get an email when its due payable that I'm not going to get my $10,000 because I put in an irrigation system for them that wasn't covered under specs.”

Mr Fleming said he had been on to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

"They (Oasis) are disputing the claim.

"I've been trying to chip away to get as much money back as I can.”

A QBCC spokeswoman said it was looking into a range of matters and was unable to comment on ongoing investigations.

"Anyone who believes they are owed money by a QBCC licensee is encouraged to lodge a monies owed complaint online at qbcc.qld.gov.au or by calling the QBCC on 139 333,” she said.