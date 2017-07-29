28°
News

Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Subbie's side

29th Jul 2017 6:51 AM
LONG WAIT: Shaun Barritt received his final payment from Oasis last week after completing work for the company in December.
LONG WAIT: Shaun Barritt received his final payment from Oasis last week after completing work for the company in December. Paul Donaldson BUN250717BARR1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG tradies who worked on stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex have accused Oasis Construction of withholding payments, creating one-sided contracts and poorly managing the major project.

Some subcontractors claim they still have not been paid, with one business still chasing more than $150,000 in payments and another Bundaberg business owner saying he is still owed about $50,000.

Oasis Construction has strongly denied all the claims saying all subcontractors, who have completed their contract works, provided the required quality assurance documentation, and rectified their defects have been paid in full.

In December 2015, Bundaberg Regional Council announced Oasis Construction as the successful tenderer for stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex.

It was a contract worth $15 million with both the state and federal governments funding the construction.

It's estimated to have generated almost $10 million worth of subcontracting work and supply to local contractors.

Included in the scope of works for the facility was an area to accommodate the PCYC, a three-court sports arena, gymnastics hall, weight and cardio exercise area, group fitness area and food preparation facilities.

But it appears behind the scenes, things were not running smoothly.

Bundaberg&#39;s new $15 million Multiplex.
Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex. Craig Warhurst

Barritts Carpet One and Tiles One manager Shaun Barritt had five employees working on the project for about two months.

Mr Barritt said Oasis Construction offered a contract worth more than $130,000 but, even prior to signing, he was hesitant.

"Before I signed the contract there were questions over Oasis,” he said.

"Council said if you don't get paid, we will chase it up for you.”

Reassured, Mr Barritt signed the contract but began to regret it almost instantly saying on one occasion an Oasis onsite representative gave him an unusual direction.

"They tried to get me to say the concrete slab was not good enough and they were going to back charge the concreter,” Mr Barritt said

"I went right over the floor and said 'there is nothing wrong with this floor'.

"There's lots of stuff we did out there that we weren't paid for.”

Mr Barritt paints a picture of a work site in disarray, with Oasis unable to retain site managers, and subbies forced to work out details among themselves.

Another subcontractor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he had never worked with a company so disorganised on a work site.

"This was a job that was way out of their league,” he said.

Another tradesman, with decades of experience, told the NewsMail Oasis was the worst company he had ever dealt with.

"The subcontract agreement was quite one-sided and onerous,” he said.

Mr Barritt finished up work in December but said he realised something was amiss when he received an anonymous letter questioning whether he had been paid by Oasis.

"I was really concerned that we wouldn't be paid in full,” he said.

Mr Barritt finally received his final payment of $60,000 last week.

"Most of the contract amount is in materials in labour and we carry that,” Mr Barritt said.

"Lucky we had a decent cash flow but it could of sank us.

"It makes me sick to my stomach to know that other tradies haven't been paid.”

Bundaberg landscaping business A Touch of Paradise director Barry Fleming said he was still owed about $50,000 from a $300,000 contract.

Mr Fleming said the drawn-out process to get his money meant he'd had to let a few employees go.

"I did a claim back in June for $31,000,” Mr Fleming said.

"They've come back and said we will only pay you $10,000.

"Then I get an email when its due payable that I'm not going to get my $10,000 because I put in an irrigation system for them that wasn't covered under specs.”

Mr Fleming said he had been on to the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

"They (Oasis) are disputing the claim.

"I've been trying to chip away to get as much money back as I can.”

A QBCC spokeswoman said it was looking into a range of matters and was unable to comment on ongoing investigations.

"Anyone who believes they are owed money by a QBCC licensee is encouraged to lodge a monies owed complaint online at qbcc.qld.gov.au or by calling the QBCC on 139 333,” she said.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg regional council multiplex oasis construction

LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls says the Palaszczuk State Labor Government is getting ready to foist a carbon tax on Queensland.

Mum busted drink driving after leaving hospital

A woman drove drunk to Bundaberg Hospital.

Hospital drink drive

Bachelor reveals his dating tricks

Hitz939's breakfast announcer Matty Ambrose.

Matt is single and ready to mingle

Princess Diana: How one book blew the royal family apart

Britain's Prince Charles kisses his bride, Princess Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London, after their wedding.

Andrew Morton's 1992 book on Diana was always going to be important

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

IT’S been a whirlwind week for The Bachelor contestant Leah Costa, who’s been forced to defend her past as a topless entertainer after near-nude photos emerged.

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

How much will your money get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction