Subbies at war with Multiplex contractor: Oasis' side

Subbies and contractor did not see eye-to-eye during construction of Stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex.

OASIS Construction has slammed Bundaberg subcontractors for complaining, saying this is a case of a vocal few not up to the task and trying to portray them as the evil builder from Brisbane.

Oasis director Michael Weller dismissed claims made by several Bundaberg subcontractors who worked on stage 1 of the Bundaberg Multiplex, saying the contracts were fair and the worksite was fully staffed.

Mr Weller said Oasis had a licensed and competent project manager, site foreman, contract administrator, document controller and a work health and safety officer at the Bundaberg Multiplex during its construction.

Mr Weller said Oasis employed more than 70 subcontractors and suppliers on the project and many of them met their obligations.

But a few, Mr Weller says, struggled with the demands of the $15 million project.

He directed some of the blame towards Bundaberg Regional Council, who rejected several of Oasis's choices for subcontractors because they were not local contractors, forcing Oasis to engage contractors who had been found "wanting in quality, available resources and ability”.

"These local trades have not often worked under contractual arrangements that require the level of compliance with quality assurance that was required by Bundaberg Regional Council on this project and face significant hurdles in complying with the requirements,” Mr Weller said.

"These contractors are generally small due to the size of projects generally undertaken in regional areas, and often band together where they do not have the capacity to undertake the works on their own.

"With a limited resource pool available and restrictive head contract arrangements that prevent the builder from sourcing bigger and more experienced subcontractors, the builder is forced to utilise local resources that they would not normally subcontract to on larger projects.”

Mr Weller acknowledged Oasis had received complaints from a few subcontractors.

But he insisted only those subcontractors with work that was incomplete or with significant defects remaining have had payments withheld.

"The defects and incomplete works have been identified by both the Bundaberg Regional Council and Oasis,” Mr Weller said.

"The significant defects and incomplete works relate in some cases to the subcontractors having substituted materials without authorisation or altered the documented design provided by the client without approval.

"Oasis will not waiver to its commitment to a quality product and as such requires the subcontractors to rectify their workmanship.”

Mr Weller also disputed claims the contracts were unfair, saying the contracts were based on the Australian Standard 2545 - 1993 with special conditions, which reflected the requirements of the Building and Construction Industry Payments Act 2014.

"The contract has been recently assessed against the requirements of the unfair contract terms introduced in November 2016 and was found to be acceptable,” he said.

Barritts Carpet One and Tiles One manager Shaun Barritt and A Touch of Paradise's director Barry Fleming, both refuted all the claims made by Mr Weller with regards to their own work carried out on the project.

Mr Weller said Oasis was more than capable of running a project of this size.

"Staff (members) employed by Oasis have constructed projects many times larger and done so successfully,” he said.

"Oasis has an open builders licence, is PQC 3 registered, has environmental, work health and safety and quality assurance accreditation and is licensed to undertake $40 million-plus in work each year.

"I would also add that in recent discussions with BRC councillors, I have identified the BRC requirement to comply with Main Roads specifications in the building of commercial buildings as abundantly onerous on subcontractors who have no experience with this level of quality achievement and reporting.

"It is adding significant cost and time to projects.”